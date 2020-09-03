Datametrex Receives Largest COVID-19 Test Kits Order to Date for $1.6M From a Canadian Mining Company

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce the largest purchase order (the "P.O.") to date from a Canadian Mining Company (the “Purchaser”) with operations worldwide. The P.O. is for 50,000 1drop Inc. This P.O. is for their Peru and Surinam mining operations. The total gross sales amount is approximately $1.6M CAD, excluding shipping and courier fees. The P.O. is for 50,000 COVID-19 test kits manufactured by 1drop Inc.



Under the terms of the P.O., Datametrex will provide the Purchaser with an initial 50,000 units of the COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc. ("1drop"), 50,000 Universal Transport Medium (UTM®), Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm and Skirted Tubes. The Company is also shipping two (2) Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Detection System ("PCR") machines along with software to ensure optimal assay performance of the samples, and 50,000 RNA extraction kits.

Datametrex anticipates that it has little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits. All of the items are shipped directly from manufacturers to the purchaser's mine operating sites in Peru and Surinam.

A publicly available survey provided by Statista with sources from Johns Hopkins University (CSSE), World Bank, and Insee, states that Peru is the most impacted country with the most deaths per million (908.8 deaths per million, at the date of this news release – source: https://bit.ly/3bikTRo ). Also, Peru is the number two copper producer in the world and with the mining stoppages from the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with operational issues, mine output has declined by 23% over the first five months, with April and May registering declines of 33% and 41%, respectively, as stated by the International Copper Study Group recently reported – source: https://bit.ly/3i64Qc5

"Datametrex is glad to be able to help companies in Peru deal with this urgent situation. Assisting with the implementation of test kits is a fundamental response to the pandemic, and those mining companies that have been able to test more comprehensively have had greater success dealing with the pandemic," says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company. "The reasoning is simple: An individual who tests positive can be isolated until they recover, and their contacts may be traced and similarly tested and isolated, effectively reducing the rate of transmission. We hope our technologies, combined with everyone’s efforts, contribute to the mitigation of the spread in operational mining sites."

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

