Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Ahsan Shah, MD

New Medical Oncologist/Hematologist to practice in Lee County

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified medical oncologist Ahsan Shah, MD. He is seeing patients at the FCS Fort Myers Cancer Center at 8260 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL and FCS Fort Myers Colonial office at 8931 Colonial Center Drive, Suite 300 in Fort Myers, FL.

Dr. Ahsan Shah earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. After completing his Internal Medicine residency training at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, CT, he was awarded a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center through the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL.

Dr. Shah has a strong background in research with a focus on diseases of the pancreas. Prior to medical school, he worked with Dr. Sohail Husain at Yale University School of Medicine for four years, yielding high impact publications in various peer-reviewed journals. He was also a recipient of a prestigious American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) research fellowship award.

FCS CEO Nathan Walcker said, “Dr. Shah’s approach to medical care and deep experience with pancreatic diseases is perfectly aligned with community-based oncology. We could not be more pleased to welcome him to FCS.”

“With Dr. Shah’s passion for clinical research, he will make a strong addition to our Lee County practices,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

