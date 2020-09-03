Pete Rose Joined ‘A Whole New Ballgame’, Said Current MLB Games are a ‘Joke’, and New Rules ‘Takes Away Aggressiveness’

New rules in baseball are being made by "[People] that get out of Harvard, and want to change the game. I thought baseball was pretty good in 1869, and in 1969"

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLB Legend, Pete Rose, joined Alex Feuz and Ben Seiler on a new episode of ‘A Whole New Ballgame’. Pete was asked about the new rules implemented in the game this season, and when asked about the possibility of robot umpires entering the league he said:“Get out of here. The games are already a joke. I mean, I don’t know who these people in New York are. They get out of Harvard, and want to change the game. I thought baseball was pretty good in 1869, and in 1969 when the Reds were playing.” Rose said in response to Feuz’s question.In terms of the new rules in baseball, Rose said; “I don’t like any of the new rules. You can’t break up a double play, you can’t run into a catcher, can’t pitch inside. I mean, they are taking away all of the aggressiveness away from the players. [The 7-inning Doubleheaders] are a joke. There is only one way to speed up the game and that is the strike zone.”Rose was asked if fans will ever see a team like ‘The Big Red Machine’ again in baseball, Rose responded; “When we [The Reds] went to the ballpark every day, we expected to win. There are 16 teams in baseball with a winning percentage over .500, and that is not good for the league. At the end of the day, they are entertainers. Some teams do it right, some teams do it wrong.”On the current pitching competition topic that players are facing today, Rose stated; “I faced better pitching than players are facing today. I faced 19 Hall of Fame pitchers in my career. ”