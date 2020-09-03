Gavin McConnon Inks Agreement to Bring 7 More F45 Locations to Ireland
DUBLIN, IRELAND , September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gavin McConnon signs agreements for an additional seven studios with Mark Wahlberg’s F45 Training.
Gavin McConnon and Brendan Spratt, the husband and husband duo who brought F45 Training from Australia to Ireland announce the signing of an additional seven franchise locations in Dublin, Ireland.
The fitness entrepreneurs operating company Dumbbell Fitness Ltd already owns and runs 3 successful F45 Franchises in Dublin, Ireland and these additional seven locations with bring the franchisee to 10 studios. Four of these additional seven are already agreed with landlords and 2 open this month. F45 Junction 6, Castleknock opened last week and F45 George’s Street Dublin 2 will open at the end of September.
Commenting on the expansion Gavin McConnon said “Our intentions were always to roll out a larger number of F45 studios. While Covid19 has certainly made this a challenging year, it has also presented some opportunities in real estate “
“F45 quickly adapted to the new normal, and now provides an incredibly safe workout environment, with adequate 2m x 2m individual workout pods, no sharing of gym equipment, hospital grade eco-static sanitizer spraying machines and much more. Our members have come roaring back to the world’s best workout” added franchisee Brendan Spratt.
F45 first launched in Paddington, Sydney in 2012, and has since expanded to more than 1,900 franchises sold in over 50 countries, and more than 1,200 studios open in 40 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
The company is best known for its 45-minute workouts merging high-intensity interval training, circuit training, and functional training into one group exercise for its members.
In 2019, Mark Wahlberg and FOD Capital LLC, a family office fund managed by Michael Raymond, led a private equity investment in F45 through MWIG LLC, a private investment vehicle.
For more information, please visit: www.f45training.ie
About Gavin McConnon
Gavin McConnon is a serial entrepreneur, having founded and co-founded multiple technology-based companies while winning multiple awards for his success in business.
Along with co-founder and brother Iain McConnon, the brothers launched businesses specializing in mobile telecoms, digital and online advertising, mobile apps, and mobile operator billing. Over their career they have won several prestige awards and have successfully opened global offices for their companies in Sydney, Johannesburg, and San Francisco. Most recently, Iain launched Trackhouse, a global digital marketing and advertising tracking platform.
Gavin McConnon
