Ingalls Foremen Recognized For Five Years of Accident-Free Shipbuilding

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that six foremen from its Ingalls Shipbuilding division have been recognized for leading their crews to achieve accident-free safety records for more than five consecutive years.

“The safety of our shipbuilders is our top priority, and the importance of safety in our industry and in every area of our shipyard cannot be overstated,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “These foremen and their crews have continuously demonstrated their commitment to maintaining a safety-focused culture at Ingalls, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

Ingalls shipbuilders receive extensive safety training and are instructed to begin each task with a proactive mindset to mitigate potential safety hazards.

“Working for an extended period of time with no accidents in an industrial setting requires diligence, professionalism and an in-depth understanding of safety processes and procedures,” said George S. Jones, Ingalls’ vice president of operations. “These foremen lead by example, and their crews put safety at the forefront of their work every single day. They are the definition of what success looks like for an Ingalls shipbuilder, and we commend their dedication to excellence in safety.”

Ingalls foremen honored include:

  • Robert Stringfellow, Hull
  • Lisa Avery, Electrical, DDG 123
  • William Daniel, Electrical, LPD 29
  • Calvin Lewis, Electrical, LPD 28
  • David Welsford, Electrical, LPD 28
  • Tim Carpenter, Maintenance & Facilities

Honorees were recognized at a luncheon and presented with commemorative safety and operations coins, certificates, badges and jackets from Ingalls operations leadership. The honorees were also provided a pizza party and Accident Free Crew badges for each member of their crew.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323

