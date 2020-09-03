Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market to Grow Valuation of $3.16 Billion by 2023

The CAD/CAM technology has significantly affected materials and processes in both the dental laboratory and clinic. Therefore, technological advancements in CAD/CAM system hardware, innovations in restorative material capability, and software features are projected to have a positive impact over market growth throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market was valued at $1.67 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $3.16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023.

CAD/CAM technology is used to design and manufacture different types of products, including dental prosthetics. It is used in digital dentistry to manufacture dental prosthetics such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays &onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction. The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry is on a continuous rise, as it ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

Covid-19 scenario:

The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the dental cad/cam materials & systems market

The recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations.

Rise in incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous population, advantages of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems, growth in dental service organizations, and increase in demand for advanced dental solutions drive the market growth. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements impede this market growth.

Product and material segmentation analysis helps understand the various types of devices and materials used to manufacture CAD/CAM restorations.Comprehensive analysis of all regions determines the prevailing opportunities.

Leading market players analyzed in the research3M Company, Amann Girrbach AG, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, IvoclarVivadent AG, PLANMECA OY, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and ZIRKONZAHN GMBH.

