Lakeland Financial Corporation to Participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference scheduled for September 9 – 10, 2020.



Findlay and O’Neill will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608 . Click on 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

