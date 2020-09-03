Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,169 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference scheduled for September 9 – 10, 2020.

Findlay and O’Neill will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608. Click on 2020 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.  

Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125 office
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.