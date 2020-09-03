Yamaha Unveils New Proven Off-Road 2021 Side-by-Side and ATV Models

Lineup Highlighted by All-New, Best-in-Class Wolverine RMAX 1000 Side-by-Sides

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , introduces the 2021 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV lineup of Proven Off-Road vehicles, highlighted by new additions and enhancements to the recreationally-focused Wolverine family, including the all-new, best-in-class two- and four-seat Wolverine RMAX™ 1000 models.



Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. Further attesting to Yamaha’s renown durability and reliability, 2019 and newer models equipped with the proven Ultramatic transmission are backed by an unprecedented, industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty. Select models are also equipped with more of Yamaha’s Real World Tech, including the proven On-Command 4WD system featuring two-wheel drive (2WD), four-wheel drive (4WD) with limited-slip, and 4WD with full-differential lock, and Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) system. The 2021 models announced today include:

All-new 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000

2021 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4

2021 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift)

2021 Grizzly

2021 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450

2021 Viking and Viking VI

“People and families are gravitating toward outdoor recreation more than ever as a means to experiencing fun socially-distanced activities,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Yamaha is expanding the Proven Off-Road lineup this year with the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 models, redefining the recreational Side-by-Side class with a new best-in-class 999cc engine, extreme capability, power delivery, and comfort features. The RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000, along with every 2021 Yamaha Side-by-Side and full-size ATV, is built with pride by our U.S.-based factory employees in Newnan, Georgia, and now arriving at dealers to answer the growing demand for outdoor off-road exploration.”

All-New, Best-in-Class 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 : Redefining the Recreational SxS

The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models exude dominance, powered by a new and advanced 999cc engine with multiple drive modes and Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road Ultramatic and On-Command systems. All these innovations are housed in a new optimized chassis delivering next-level capability, extreme terrainability, and remarkable rigidity.

Yamaha scaled up the power in the RMAX 1000 models, creating a new best-in-class, high-octane 999cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel twin-cylinder engine, revving to an intense 8,500 rpm redline. Power is delivered through Yamaha’s reliable Ultramatic transmission – the most advanced and durable Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) available. After countless hours of extreme durability testing and decades of proven performance, CVT belt concerns are eliminated with the unprecedented and industry-exclusive Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Power and engine-braking are maximized in various off-road situations with the combination of Yamaha’s reliable On-Command system and the new Yamaha D-Mode, matching terrain and driver mindset while still utilizing the full power of the class-leading 999cc engine via the Yamaha Chip-Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system. For the first time ever in a SxS, Yamaha’s D-Mode offers three optimized power delivery settings: “Trail Mode” for a fun, relaxed ride, “Sport Mode” for a livelier experience, and “Crawl Mode” for technical driving situations.

Every Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX2 1000 model is equipped with massive 30-inch tires in a “square” setup (same size front and rear), while Wolverine RMAX4 1000 models feature 29-inch tires in a staggered setup (narrower front), all of which are set on stylish and rugged 14-inch aluminum wheels and developed specifically to each model for precise steering-character and a comfortable, yet durable sidewall. XT-R and LE editions are equipped with high-quality radial construction tires for an enhanced look and feel with the Maxxis Carnivore on the RMAX2 1000 and a Yamaha-exclusive Maxxis Carnage on the RMAX4 1000.

All Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are versatile and work-ready with a 600-pound-rated bed capacity, automotive-style single-hand-operation tailgate, and impressive 2,000-pound towing capacity through the standard 2-inch hitch receiver. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 is equipped with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, while the RMAX4 1000 offers industry-exclusive, simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo or passenger capacity when needed.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 line delivers a superior contact-to-ground feel with impressive suspension travel and geometry for supreme articulation. New FOX 2.0 QS3 shocks are mounted to wide-arc a-arms, allowing throughout any operating speed, high-quality damping and maximum ground clearance, measuring a class-leading 13.8-inches on the RMAX2 1000 and 13.4-inches on the RMAX4 1000. The RMAX4 1000 additionally offers an impressive 14.2-inches of front suspension travel with 13.3-inches in the rear, and the RMAX2 1000 reigns supreme, providing best-in-class suspension travel at 14.2-inches up front and a massive 16.9-inches in the rear. For a premium experience in a wide variety of terrain, LE models feature FOX iQS shock technology allowing drivers to choose three preferred levels manually by toggling a rocker switch on the dashboard.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup’s interior design is reimagined to provide the most comfort-features experienced in the cabin of a SxS, minimizing fatigue and maximizing fun on all-day rides. The cabin offers a luxurious, automotive-type design for premium comfort and style, boasting industry-exclusive soft touchpoints such as padded knee areas and a soft center-console lid. XT-R and LE variations are also equipped with all-new blue LED interior floor and center-console lighting, and all-new blue LED-backlit On-Command, Headlight, Winch, D-Mode, and iQS switches.

The popular Yamaha Adventure Pro powered by Magellan is now installed from the factory in RMAX 1000 XT-R and LE models with full in-dash integration. For a definitive and secure fit and finish, the Adventure Pro is in a lockable housing, yet is still portable and removable for maximum exploration and adventure-sharing.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 line’s next-generation styling has an imposing stance at 64-inches wide and sleek, yet aggressive design for an overall unstoppable look only furthered by the models’ best-in-class suspension travel, burly tires, and 86.7-inch wheelbase on the RMAX2 1000 or 90.2-inch wheelbase on the RMAX4 1000. Stealthy new front LED headlights and marker lights, along with head-turning color combinations, give the RMAX 1000 lineup a distinctive and advanced look above all others on the trail. In the rear, the integrated LED taillights, brake lights, and class-exclusive reverse lights retain trail visibility and enhance lighting while backing up.

The 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide starting at a $19,799 MSRP in Alpine White and Armor Gray, while the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is available in Armor Gray beginning at a $21,299 MSRP. Starting at a $21,999 MSRP and equipped with additional features, XT-R Editions are available in a new Covert Green and LE models are available in a new Cobalt Metallic with all XT-R upgrades, plus Fox iQS shocks, and a factory-installed stereo system starting at a $23,299 MSRP.

2021 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4 : Proven and Practical Recreational Trail-Exploring Machines

The new 2021 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4 deliver superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails, combined with Yamaha’s legendary Real World Tough durability and reliability. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847cc twin-cylinder engine, combined with Yamaha’s Real World Tech including Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 4WD, and EPS, packed in a compact, nimble chassis.

New for 2021 and based on the all-new RMAX 1000 models, the Wolverine X2 and X4 feature a sleek, new look and layout. The newly designed doors and frame enhance entry and exit for both the driver and front passenger, while more compact shoulder bolsters and new adjustable seatbelts improve cabin comfort. The driver’s seat also features repositioned pedals and greater seat adjustability to accommodate taller drivers.

For 2021, all Wolverine X2 and X4 models are now equipped with 27-inch GBC Dirt Commander radial tires featuring a terrain-dominating eight-ply rated construction. Larger tires deliver increased ground clearance, better traction in more terrains, and added durability. XT-R editions are further enhanced with a WARN VRX 4500 winch, high-quality graphics, painted Covert Green bodywork, and KYB piggyback shocks with fully-adjustable spring preload, rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping. The Wolverine X4 XT-R retains the advanced self-leveling rear shocks to provide a plush ride, as well as help maintain optimized ground clearance based on the terrain and cargo.



Both Wolverine X2 and X4 models are versatile and work-ready with a 600-pound-rated bed, donning an automotive-style one-hand-operated tailgate and 2,000-pound towing capacity. Like the RMAX 1000 models, the two-seat Wolverine X2 is equipped with a hydraulic dump bed, while the X4 can seat up to four with industry-exclusive, simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo capacity when needed.

All 2021 Wolverine X2 and X4 models will be available at Yamaha dealers this fall. The 2021 Wolverine X2 R-Spec and Wolverine X4 will be available in Armor Gray (X2 $14,499 / X4 $16,499) and Realtree Edge in the X2 ($14,999 MSRP), with Covert Green XT-R Editions of each starting at a $15,999 MSRP.

2021 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS : Pure-Sport Fun and Domination from Coast-to-Coast

The 2021 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are the ultimate pure-sport high-performance off-road adventure vehicles, capable of handling a wide variety of terrain – from open deserts and dunes to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. YXZ models are powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998cc triple-cylinder engine and industry-exclusive manual transmission, delivering the only direct-connection experience and feel in a SxS.

Designed with either a full-manual five-speed transmission for ultimate vehicle-to-driver connection, or with aluminum paddle shifters and auto-clutch in the high-tech SS package, all YXZ models have Yamaha’s Real World Tech features including On-Command, EPS, and prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro. Capability, comfort, and confidence are optimized for unmatched performance with high-flow intake and exhaust, an oversized rear-mounted radiator, fully-adjustable FOX 2.5 Podium RC2 shocks, and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn eight-ply rated radial tires.

Special Edition (SE) YXZ1000R SS models are further equipped with color-matched contrast stitched seats, a suntop, center-mount mirror, true beadlock wheels, and enhanced underbody protection. The YXZ1000R SS XT-R package includes painted bodywork, Yamaha-exclusive Maxxis Carnage eight-ply rated radial tires for exceptional traction and durability, centerline pod lights for enhanced illumination, and a custom front grab bar with a heavy-duty WARN VRX 4500 winch and integrated in-cab switch.

At authorized Yamaha dealers this fall, the 2021 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS will be available in Team Yamaha Blue ($18,999 MSRP), with the YXZ1000R SS SE in either Yamaha Black or White ($20,699 MSRP). The YXZ1000R SS XT-R Edition will be available in Covert Green painted bodywork ($21,799 MSRP).

2021 Grizzly : Big-Bore ATV for Extreme Trail Riding

The 2021 Grizzly is the ultimate sport recreational ATV for excitement on every ride, delivering the ideal balance of big-bore power and performance. Its potent and proven 700-class engine, ultra-reliable Ultramatic transmission, durable On-Command system, best-in-class EPS, and capable suspension all combine for a smooth and powerful ride. For the most adventurous explorers, the Grizzly is also prewired for the Yamaha Adventure Pro.

Further highlighting the Grizzly’s looks and performance, a new SE model is equipped with painted bodywork and Yamaha-exclusive 27-inch Maxxis ‘Zilla tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels. The XT-R package levels up with the same SE upgrades, plus a WARN Pro Vantage 2500 winch for the most extreme situations.

The 2021 Grizzly will be at Yamaha dealers this fall in Armor Gray ($9,999 MSRP) and Realtree Edge ($10,299 MSRP). The Grizzly SE will be in Copperhead Orange Metallic (MSRP $10,599) and XT-R in Covert Green (MSRP $10,999).

2021 Kodiak 700 and 450 : Reliable, Proven ATVs with Real World Performance and Value

The 2021 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading capability. Powered by a 700-class or 450-class, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection, combined with Yamaha’s ultra-reliable Ultramatic transmission, the Kodiak lineup delivers maximum value and work-ready performance in a compact, nimble chassis for tight and technical trails.

Delivering Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence, select 2021 Kodiak 700 and 450 models are enhanced with Yamaha’s Real World Tech features including Yamaha’s class-leading EPS and push-button On-Command system. Kodiak SE models are also equipped with a factory-installed WARN Pro Vantage 2500 winch and premium alloy wheels to complete an already well-appointed package.

The 2021 Kodiak 450 is available without EPS in Ridge Red, Tactical Green, and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $6,199 MSRP. Kodiak 450 EPS models begin at $7,299 MSRP and are offered in Tactical Green and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge, and SE in Armor Gray. Non-EPS 2021 Kodiak 700 models receive Ridge Red, Tactical Green, or Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,299 MSRP. Those with Yamaha’s proven EPS system include Tactical Green ($8,899 MSRP) and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge ($9,199 MSRP) standard versions, along with Copperhead Orange Metallic ($9,399 MSRP) and Covert Green ($9,899 MSRP) SE models.



2021 Viking and Viking VI : Hardworking and Dependable Utility, Farm, and Ranch Hand

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are value-packed with Real World Tough durability. The Viking line is equipped with Yamaha’s reliable and powerful 700-class engine, along with Real World Tech features including an Ultramatic transmission, On-Command system, and EPS. Combined with a comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride in its class-leading cab with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest-working utility-based SxS vehicles that are also fun to drive.

The Viking and Viking VI’s reinforced rear steel cargo bed incorporates accessory mounting points on the bed rails and a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for added convenience and durability, along with sound and vibration reduction. Sizeable enough to carry a standard pallet, the piston-assisted dump bed can pack up to 600 pounds of equipment and supplies while retaining its supple ride and off-road capability. The Vikings’ standard two-inch receiver hitch is rated to pull 1,500 pounds – with or without a full load in the cargo bed.

2021 Viking and Viking VI Ranch Edition models are available in Copperhead Orange Metallic painted bodywork with color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging.

All 2021 Viking and Viking VI models will be available at Yamaha dealers this fall. The Viking will be available in Tactical Green with a suntop ($13,599 MSRP), Realtree Edge ($13,999 MSRP), or the Copperhead Orange Metallic Ranch Edition ($14,299 MSRP). Viking VI models are also available in Tactical Green ($14,399 MSRP), Realtree Edge ($14,999 MSRP), and the Copperhead Orange Metallic Ranch Edition ($15,699 MSRP).

Earlier this year, Yamaha unveiled its 2021 Youth ATV lineup, including the Grizzly 90 in Armor Gray ($3,099 MSRP), Raptor 90 in Team Yamaha Blue and White ($3,099 MSRP), and YFZ50 in Team Yamaha Blue and White ($2,199 MSRP).

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 models, along with the entire Proven Off-Road lineup at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. For more information on the Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty, including model eligibility and guidelines, visit Yamaha10YearBelt.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #RMAX2 #RMAX4 #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YXZ1000R #YamahaGrizzly #Kodiak450 #Kodiak700 #YamahaViking #VikingVI #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

The YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

The Raptor 90 and Grizzly 90 is recommended for use by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

