El Pollo Loco Launches Loyalty Program Giving Fans Fastest Way to Earn Cash Rewards

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced the national launch of its loyalty program “Loco Rewards™”, offering customers the fastest cash reward in the industry1.



The new and improved Loco Rewards™ program allows customers the opportunity to earn more points and rewards for their favorite menu items—including free chips and guacamole just for joining.

Members will earn 1 point for every $1 spent and will unlock a $5 reward after every 50 points earned. This reward offer is the most competitive in the industry, providing the fastest way to obtain a $5 cash award through a rewards program.

Upon sign up, consumers will access a new, free fan-favorite offer: chips and guacamole.

Special offers will be available each month—with September featuring double points for L.A. Mex Burritos, as well as in-app frequency challenges with rewards for number of visits and repeat purchase of certain products.

“El Pollo Loco has some of the most loyal customers and we’ve always thought of them as familia,” said Andy Rebhun, VP Digital at El Pollo Loco. “We redesigned Loco Rewards™ with them in mind to create a more personalized experience with special rewards and offers that we know are meaningful to each customer.”

Perfect pollo is just a click away with Loco Rewards™. Earning points is so easy and so fast that upon spending $50, customers will receive a $5 credit on their next order. Simply make a purchase at El Pollo Loco to earn points and keep track of them in the Loco Rewards™ mobile app. Customers can earn points nearly every way they already get their El Pollo Loco favorites, whether its placed via mobile order or by scanning their receipt using the app at the pick-up window.

Beginning September 28, and as part of the Loco Rewards™ experience, fans will also have access to GPS-enabled curbside pickup on the mobile app.

To learn more about Loco Rewards™, visit www.elpolloloco.com/rewards/ .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO ) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .



1 Lowest required spend to obtain $5 cash reward among major quick-service restaurants as of August 21, 2020.

