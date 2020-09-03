Aditxt Signs Collaboration Agreement with Salveo Diagnostics to Commercialize AditxtScore™ Platform Starting in Q4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOMA LINDA, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Salveo Diagnostics, Inc., a CLIA and CAP Accredited laboratory company focused on end-to-end personalized medicine solutions aimed at preventing, stopping, and reversing the epidemic of chronic disease.

Aditxt believes that the collaboration provides it with access to a regulatory path, operational foundation and sales channels that will enable the Company to accelerate the launch of theAditxtScore™ platform. Aditxt will be seeking to utilize Salveo’s facilities and capabilities as a launching pad for commercializing AditxtScore™ starting in Q4, 2020. As previously announced, Aditxt submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AditxtScore™ for COVID-19, for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “The collaboration with Salveo is the first step towards commercializing AditxtScore. With the completion of the recently announced $9.6 million follow-on offering and this partnership, we believe that we are now positioned to advance AditxtScore as a key growth driver for Aditxt.”

Mark Chapman, CEO of Salveo, added, “We believe that the AditxtScore platform will add to the abilities of the diagnostic industry as Aditxt continues to introduce applications, such as predicting immune responses to vaccination and early detection of Type I Diabetes, among others. We look forward to partnering with the team at Aditxt to pursuing and expanding commercial and consumer opportunities in the health and wellness space, ultimately resulting in better health for consumers of all ages.”

About Salveo Diagnostics

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Salveo Diagnostics, Inc. is a state-of-the-art laboratory that offers biomarker testing designed to detect underlying patient health trends and conditions early, creating an opportunity for prevention and reversal of disease. Through their advanced propriety algorithm, Salveo Diagnostics provides a unique platform to help clinicians uncover the root cause of their patients' symptoms, offering a real alternative to the "one-size-fits-all" approach. Using high-quality testing with evidence-based biomarkers of gastrointestinal health, cardiometabolic health, nutritional health, hormonal health and many others, we help guide individualized therapies to provide focused support for patients on their journey to being well.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

