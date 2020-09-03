LPL Financial Welcomes the Murphy Team to Happy Investment Services

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Jess Murphy CFP® and Nathan Murphy CFP® have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and the corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platform, leveraging LPL as custodian. The advisors reported having served approximately $200 million in brokerage and advisory assets. They join from Cadaret, Grant & Co.



Jess Murphy founded Murphy Financial Advisors in 1983 to provide comprehensive wealth management and financial planning to high-net-worth individuals, successful professionals and retirees. His son, Nathan Murphy, gained industry experience at a large 401(k) planning firm prior to joining the family business in 2009. Rounding out the experienced team is financial professional Ryan Collins and a three-member office support staff.

“From financial planning to investment strategies to life insurance, we take a comprehensive approach to each client’s financial situation. We make it a priority to understand our clients’ goals and aspirations first and then build out customized plans based on individual needs,” said Jess, who has been a guest speaker at financial conferences nationally and internationally. He’s also a contributing author for the book, “Wealth, Enhancement and Preservation.”

With the move to LPL Financial, the Amarillo, Texas-based team is expanding its services as they join the investment arm of Happy Investment Services. “We saw Happy Investment Services as an opportunity to expand our network, reach new clients and broaden our team,” Nathan said, also noting that the investment team’s core values and commitment to giving back to the community align with their own.

Additionally, the team has been impressed with LPL’s innovative capabilities and transition assistance. “LPL’s technology is already exceeding expectations and will help us conduct business more efficiently, freeing up more time to spend building relationships and serving our clients,” Jess said. “It’s clear that LPL cares about its advisors and institutional clients. The entire transition team has been hands-on and thorough, and we’re off to a great start.”

Mikel Williamson, CEO of Happy State Bank, said, “We are so excited to welcome Jess, Nathan and their team to the Happy Investment Services family. They are a perfect cultural fit, having family values that align with ours. They bring a heightened level of experience to Happy Investment Services and including the ability to offer their services into Oklahoma. We look forward to great things ahead.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to the Murphys and their team and are proud to support their journey as they grow with a new partner, Happy Investment Services. At LPL, everything we do is designed to support advisors and help them build and grow successful businesses. We are committed to providing powerful capabilities, innovative technology and business solutions to help increase efficiency and create meaningful, differentiated client experiences. We look forward to being this team’s partner for years to come.”

