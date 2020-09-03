Nature’s Sunshine Announces Company Transformation With New Business Model Launch

New branding and an innovative new set of business tools redefine and update the consumer and consultant experience

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the launch of its revamped business model, rolling out immediately.



“It’s been nearly 50 years since our founding, and we’ve made the strategic decision to completely relaunch our company this fall,” says Terrence Moorehead CEO, Nature’s Sunshine. “We are officially rolling out our new branding, launching our new website, and introducing a series of new programs designed to dramatically improve the Nature’s Sunshine Experience. The new experience has been designed to not only respond to evolving customer trends, but also provides exciting new growth opportunities for our consultants, health practitioners, and retailers. To support these efforts and increase awareness of our brand, we will also be launching our new “Force of Nature” digital campaign which is set to launch later this year.”

The groundbreaking relaunch refocuses Nature’s Sunshine on its core strength as Herbal Experts, having been the first company to encapsulate herbs in 1972. The company’s vision of “sharing the healing power of herbs, with everyone” provides a unique point of difference from other supplement companies, and the new refreshed branding, sales tools, and simpler compensation model with faster payments and greater earning opportunities are designed to help support and amplify the company’s leadership position. With sharing at the heart of the new model, Nature’s Sunshine is making it easier than ever for people to get involved, and with a single click, customers can provide their family and friends with a 25 percent discount code and benefits, like free shipping.

Additional aspects of the relaunch include a revamped consumer-facing website where consultants can create their own dedicated URL which will all them to run their own digital business and track customers and orders. What’s more, with the new payment solution, PayQuicker, Nature’s Sunshine’s consultants will also feel the rewards of their customer and downline purchases in real time, with the potential to receive rewards within 30 minutes of a purchase.

This relaunch is reinforced by Nature’s Sunshine’s outstanding commitment to quality products through extensive research and development and continues to be a key reason why people join Nature’s Sunshine. Carmela Roush, a long-time Nature’s Sunshine consultant, attributes all her loyal clients and repeat purchases to the high quality of their products: “When I recommend products that I know have potency and are guaranteed for purity, I know my clients will benefit. Repeat sales tell me that Nature’s Sunshine’s products are making them happy and healthy.”

For more information about Nature’s Sunshine Products, visit www.naturessunshine.com .

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com .

Contact:

Porter Novelli

Caroline Bitter

(415) 825-2348

caroline.bitter@porternovelli.com