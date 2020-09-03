MediWound to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that Sharon Malka, MediWound’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in September:
2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: September 10, 2020
Time: 8:40am ET
Format: Virtual Presentation
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Time: 11:30am ET
Format: Virtual Presentation
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Time: 3:20pm ET
Format: Virtual Presentation
About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.
Contacts:
|Jeremy Feffer
|Boaz Gur-Lavie
|Jeremy Feffer
|Chief Financial Officer
|Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
|MediWound Ltd.
|212-915-2568
|ir@mediwound.com
|jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com