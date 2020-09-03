MediWound to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that Sharon Malka, MediWound’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in September:



2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: September 10, 2020

Time: 8:40am ET

Format: Virtual Presentation

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 11:30am ET

Format: Virtual Presentation

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 3:20pm ET

Format: Virtual Presentation

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .