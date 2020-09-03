Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the WHO African Region continues to decrease in the past six weeks. Since our last External Situation Report 26 issued on 26August 2020, a total of 41 614 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 363 new deaths were reported from 46 countries between 26 August and 1 September 2020. This is a 21% decrease in cases as compared to 52 544 cases registered during the previous reporting period (19-25August 2020). At the same time, a 13% (1 363) decrease in the total number of deaths was recorded compared to the previous week when 1 562 deaths were registered. Overall, South Africa continues to bear the highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa, accounting for nearly half of all new cases, 37% (15 242), reported in this reporting period, althoughwith a sustained marked decline in new cases for the past six weeks.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3hW3MXV

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


