Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 34 new cases out of 729 tests and 10 recoveries. Regrettably, we report 2 additional deaths (MTSRIP). The cumulative number of cases now stands at 12,415 including 292 deaths and 11,494 recoveries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (02 September 2020)
