World High Life Subsidiary Discusses Product Development, Brand Ambassador, Georges St-Pierre, and New Brands

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, a London-based CBD company spearheading the development of the United Kingdom’s (UK) leading range of trusted CBD products, have been keeping customers coming back at a record pace in 2020. With over 80 products to offer consumers, including oils, sprays, edibles, cosmetics, and vapes, and around 1,200 retail listings, Love Hemp is just getting started.

Product development is the lifeblood of any company, and Love Hemp’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Calamita, has always said it’s at the heart of everything the company does to provide value for customers and meet what is an ever-increasing demand for the company’s offerings. Stock Market Media Group, a news & media content development investor relations firm, caught up with Tony Calamita to discuss the company’s expansive product development pipeline, newly launched brands, and its use of 3-time MMA World Champion, Georges St-Pierre, as its brand ambassador and the potential to include the popular fighter in future product development.

SMMG: With Love Hemp Immune and Buzz Leaf brands already hitting the market in 2020, can you explain the thinking around the development of these two products?

Tony Calamita: “It can take up to 18 months to see a product move from concept to being shelf ready. ‘Love Hemp Immune’ was developed in late 2019 with the aim of launching it in the Winter of 2020, at a time when the flu season is typically at its peak in the UK and throughout Europe. However, we fast-tracked its launch to early February 2020 in order to support our consumers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CBD has many benefits for multiple consumer groups across a variety of daily consumption occasions. With ‘Buzz Leaf’ we wanted to develop a brand that had more freedom as it relates to the product categories it could be included within, from vapes to full spectrum CBD oils, capsules and other products. We also wanted to target a younger demographic in order to grow our market share. As a result, Buzz Leaf was developed in mid-2019, and we launched it to our consumers in early 2020.”

SMMG: Can you talk about the reaction from consumers regarding both the Love Hemp Immune and Buzz Leaf brands?

Tony Calamita: “Due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, we decided, as a brand, to ensure our Love Hemp Immune product range was accessible to everyone. As a result, we launched the atomizer spray and capsule format at a special price to ensure everyone had the ability to boost their natural immune systems. In turn, the reaction from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive, and has helped to elevate our standing with both new and existing consumers.

“Since its launch in mid-July, Buzz Leaf has also seen a positive growth curve. We have new marketing initiatives planned for later this year to support the brand and to further accelerate its growth curve.”

SMMG: How many current products do you have in development, and how do you decide when to launch these new products?

Tony Calamita: “At any one time, it’s possible for us to have up to 30 products under consideration. When planning the launch of any new product, we look at the global CBD market, and more specifically, we look at markets that we trade or plan to trade within in the future. These markets include North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. We consult with our retail customers and listen to consumer feedback while monitoring the shifts and trends in market dynamics.”

SMMG: What can the CBD market expect from Love Hemp in the near future in the way of new product development?

Tony Calamita: “We have a number of new products currently in development for the North American, Canadian and Asian markets. At the same time, we’ve also recently launched our first vegan supplement range – Love Hemp Life+.”

SMMG: Love Hemp’s Brand Ambassador, 3-time MMA World Champion, Georges St-Pierre, continues to be a wildly popular figure in the MMA—do you have any plans to design any future brands or have any future product campaigns with him in mind?

Tony Calamita: “Georges St-Pierre is a significant brand ambassador for Love Hemp. With sports professionals turning to CBD for myriad reasons, a long-term partnership with Georges St-Pierre was a natural fit, and we look forward to working closely with him on marketing initiatives that could include potential ranges around sports nutrition.”

SMMG: What prompted the company to begin the expansion of a multi-level production facility?

Tony Calamita: “Our primary reason for the expansion of our production facility is the significant growth of CBD in both the UK and European markets, which is being driven by major retailers showing significant interest in new listings. The expansion further increases our capability of always exceeding customer and consumer requirements while improving production capabilities and lead times, along with continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our staff.”

SMMG: When can the market expect the next new brand to be announced?

Tony Calamita: “In early 2020, we launched three new CBD brands to consumers. We have also just launched our first non-CBD range of vegan supplements – ‘Love Hemp Life+,’ which will be our primary focus for the next quarter, as consumer demand for holistic health and well-being continues to increase. Love Hemp Life+ offers a diverse range of natural supplements, to help enhance the daily well-being of everyday consumers.”

Love Hemp is doing just about everything right in 2020 and is certainly setting one sales record after another with each successive month and quarter, but what is most exciting about where Love Hemp is heading is the company’s ability to continue to develop a wide-ranging pipeline of products with both the market and its consumers in mind.

About World High Life

World High Life PLC is an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in and/or acquire companies operating in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,200 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and WH Smith.

