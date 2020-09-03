Envision Solar Announces Further EV ARC™ Product Orders from A Federally Funded Research and Development Center

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that a Federally Funded Research and Development Center has ordered four EV ARC™ solar powered EV charging products to charge EVs, hybrids and NEVs (neighborhood electric vehicles) used in fleet operations and by employees.



On August 20th Envision reported that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) placed an order for the EV ARC™ product. EV ARC™ products are currently in use in four DOE National Laboratories including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore and Idaho National Laboratory.

The U.S. Federal Government is the largest consumer of gasoline in the world today. Electrifying the Federal fleets will require significant amounts of EV charging infrastructure. Envision has already sold to multiple Federal agencies and is in the process of qualifying for the GSA schedule so that Federal departments can purchase Envision products without going through lengthy and resource consuming contracting processes. Envision currently has similar contracts in place with the State of California, New York City, State of Massachusetts, Exelon Power and The City of Pittsburgh.

“We are delighted to fulfill more orders for Federally Funded institutions particularly as we move towards qualification for GSA which we anticipate in October,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We believe that inclusion on the Government Services Administration contract should increase opportunities to sell our products to Federal Government entities. This is particularly important to us at a time when we anticipate stimulus infrastructure spending.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

