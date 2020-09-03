Mitsubishi Motors North America includes Motoinsight as a certified digital retailing provider

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoinsight, a leading provider of digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, today announced its acceptance into MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS, the certified provider program for Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA).

MMNA joins other notable automakers who have included Motoinsight’s MotoCommerce digital retailing platform in their certified provider programs. These selective programs point to the industry’s best digital retailing solutions for dealership use.

Motoinsight, which powers the digital shopping experience for hundreds of dealers and several OEMs in North America, is excited to count MMNA among the forward-thinking automakers who rely on MotoCommerce to meet evolving consumer demands.

“We’ve all been impressed with how the automotive industry turned recent challenges into major successes by pivoting to digital shopping solutions like MotoCommerce,” said Andrew Tai, CEO and co-founder of Motoinsight. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to empower Mitsubishi’s dealer partners and their customers in that same way.”

Motoinsight's digital retailing platform delivers an innovative online shopping solution for their dealership partners that is focused on increased flexibility and transparency for consumers.

About Motoinsight

Motoinsight partners with automakers and dealerships to redefine automotive retail. Motoinsight’s flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce™ enables omni-channel enabled car-buying experiences for automakers and over 1,000 dealership franchises in North America. Core functionality includes an advanced digital shopping cart, online deposit capture, virtual trade-in appraisal, a dynamic pricing calculator, F&I and aftermarket selection, and a credit application capture all enabled through an omni-channel interface. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada and Australia. For further information, visit motoinsight.com.

