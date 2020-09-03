Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held virtually. Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

