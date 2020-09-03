Temporary Lane Closures on Northbound River St, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

Dunmore – Contractors will be performing work on northbound River Street, SR 2004, under the SR 309 North Cross Valley bridge today from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Temporary lane closures will be installed on northbound River St.

Northbound traffic will be down to one lane on SR 2004 NB between the hours of 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Northbound traffic will be down to two lanes on SR 2004 NB between the hours of 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The contractor will be removing and replacing three signs that are mounted overhead SR 2004 on the SR 309 SB bridge parapet . Short term traffic delays are expected on SR 2004 NB due to the temporary lane closures. This work is weather dependent. The traveling public should always slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4