CHF Solutions Continues Physician-Led Webinar Series Discussing Precise Management of Fluid Overload in Patients with Acute Heart Failure

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss “Precision Medicine for the Treatment of Fluid Overload in Patients with Acute Heart Failure.” The virtual event will be led by Dr. John L. Jefferies, the Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ninety percent of the nearly one million annual heart failure hospitalizations in the U.S. are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload. Heart failure patients are also frequently readmitted, with nearly twenty-five percent being rehospitalized within thirty days. Today, diuretics are the first line of treatment in the management of fluid overload; however, they are associated with mixed outcomes and dangerous complications.1 Dr. Jefferies will discuss alternative fluid management treatment options, such as ultrafiltration using AquadexTM .

“Millions of Americans suffer from heart failure, and the more treatment options providers can understand and utilize, the better care we can provide for patients,” said Dr. Jefferies. “Fluid overload is an underrecognized component to heart failure. Precisely managing volume overload in heart failure patients is a critical step in ensuring positive outcomes.”

“We appreciate Dr. Jefferies sharing his deep clinical experience in treating heart failure patients and we’ll continue to support educational opportunities for the medical community helping these patients every day,” said John L. Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions.

Dr. Jefferies serves as Director of the Methodist University of Tennessee Cardiovascular Institute. He is a Professor of Pediatric Cardiology, Professor of Preventive Medicine, and a Research Member of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dr. Jefferies has published 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is the Lead Editor for two widely acclaimed textbooks.

Register to participate in this informative webinar by following this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TtoDtKcYTr-VUJwz5-WJcg. For those unable to attend the webinar, an archive of the webcast will be available at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNMGN9ujo1NduyGSca7hwZw within 48 hours after the event concludes.

1. Constanzo MR, et. al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2017; 69(19)2428-2445.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

