Williams Announces Changes to Senior Management and Board of Directors

Kelly Powers Becomes President, Operations & Business Development; Mitch Quain Added to Board

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that Kelly Powers has been appointed President, Operations and Business Development, effective August 28, 2020. At the same time, the Company eliminated the position of President, Energy & Industrial; Matt Petrizzo, who last held this position, has left Williams to pursue other professional opportunities.



Mr. Powers previously served as President of the Company’s Power business unit. In his new role, Mr. Powers will lead all the Company’s operations and business development activities, including the Power and Energy & Industrial business units.

Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO, commented, “We want to thank Matt Petrizzo for his contributions to Williams and wish him well in his future endeavors. At the same time, we look forward to having Kelly Powers continue to play an integral, and now expanded, role as we execute our growth initiatives and plans to improve the Company’s operating performance.”

Separately, Williams announced the addition of Mitchell I. Quain to the Company’s Board, bringing the total number of directors to seven. Mr. Quain is a member of the Executive Council of American Securities, a private equity firm, and previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Carlyle Group, another private equity firm, as well as in various roles at One Equity Partners, ACI Capital, ABN AMRO, Furman Selz and Wertheim. He currently serves on the boards of AstroNova, Digirad, and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., having previously been on the boards of major industrial companies including HEICO, Magnetek, and Tecumseh Products, among others. He received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973 and M.B.A. from Harvard in 1975. He has also served for over 10 years on the University of Pennsylvania’s Board of Trustees.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Mitch Quain to Williams’ Board of Directors,” said Charles Macaluso, Chairman of the Board. “Mitch has many decades of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and corporate governance. His expertise and past board responsibilities will prove invaluable as the Company continues to pursue its ambitious strategic plan. We look forward to having him contribute to Williams’ future success.”



About Williams

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com .

