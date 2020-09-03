Proofpoint and CyberArk Extend Partnership to Further Safeguard High-Risk Users with People-Centric Protection

The combined solutions allow organizations to contain and remediate attacks against privileged users and high-risk assets, favorite targets of today’s threat actors

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it is extending its partnership with CyberArk, the global leader in privileged access management. The enhanced integration of Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection with CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security Solution enables organizations to identify their very attacked people (VAPs), apply additional security policies to their high-risk users with privileged access, and remediate phishing attempts.



“Threat actors are exceptionally adept at targeting individuals with privileged access to extremely sensitive data—and organizations need the ability to seamlessly protect those users, across their ecosystem of security solutions,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president of Industry Solutions and Business Development for Proofpoint. “Our CyberArk partnership extension provides security teams with increased detection and enhanced adaptive controls to help prevent today’s most severe threats. This is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to lasting partnerships with the industry’s leading security firms and to provide essential people-centric solutions to organizations worldwide.”

The Proofpoint and CyberArk partnership features a combination of layered defenses designed to stop threats before they reach users and apply policies and controls that ensure privilege accuracy. Proofpoint prevents email attacks from accessing users and helps to identify the individuals that are targeted by the most sophisticated, highest impact threats. CyberArk takes this insight and applies adaptive controls and policies to ensure those privileged users are only able to access what they need and nothing more.

“Privileged users are just as vulnerable to email-based cyber attacks as anyone in an organization, however the systems and environments they manage are so critical to the business that a breach can be devastating,” said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president of Global Business Development at CyberArk. “With Proofpoint Targeted Attack Prevention feeding information to CyberArk about ‘very attacked’ privileged users in an organization, we can immediately—and automatically—apply remediation measures to help stop targeted threats before they can reach their intended destination.”

Organizations worldwide can now use a combination of Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) and CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security to:

Identify and Manage Privileged Access: Proofpoint TAP identifies VAPs within organizations and shares that information with CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security Solution to manage the access level of privileged users with a high level of threat severity.



