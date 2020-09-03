Vaxart, Inc. to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- - H.C. Wainwright: 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference - September 14th – 16th

- Sachs Associates: 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum - September 21st – 24th

- SVB Leerink: CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum - September 23rd & – 24th

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced senior management will participate in the following conferences in the month of September and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:

H.C. Wainwright: 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Title: Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Company Presentation / Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 14th 2020 Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time Presenter: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Sachs Associates: 20 th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum Title (1): Pandemic Response Day: Vaccine Panel Date: Monday, September 21st 2020 Time: 13:05 -14:00 Central European Time Panelists: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Vaxart, Inc.

Andrew Allen, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Gritstone Oncology Frederic Ors, CEO, IMV, Inc. Johan Van Hoof, Global Therapeutic Area Head, IDV Vaccines, Johnson & Johnson Title (2): Spotlight Showcase Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Company Presentation Date: Monday, September 21st 2020 Time: 14:05 -14:25 Central European Time Presenter: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Vaxart, Inc. SVB LEERINK: CybeRx Series – Vaccine Forum Title: Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) - Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 23rd 2020 Time: 2:00 am Eastern Time Presenters: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Sean Tucker, Ph.D., Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Webcast Links

A link to the webcasts along with a replay of the webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral tablet vaccines designed to generate mucosal and systemic immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and has the potential to provide sterilizing immunity for diseases such as COVID-19. Vaxart believes that a room temperature stable tablet vaccine is easier to distribute, store and administer than injectable vaccines and may provide significantly faster response to a pandemic than injectable vaccines, enabling a greater portion of the population to be protected. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

617.435.6602