Vaxart, Inc. to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- - H.C. Wainwright: 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference - September 14th – 16th
- Sachs Associates: 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum - September 21st – 24th
- SVB Leerink: CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum - September 23rd & – 24th

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced senior management will participate in the following conferences in the month of September and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:

H.C. Wainwright: 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Title: Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Company Presentation / Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, September 14th 2020
Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time
Presenter: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO
   
Sachs Associates: 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum
Title (1): Pandemic Response Day: Vaccine Panel
Date: Monday, September 21st 2020
Time: 13:05 -14:00 Central European Time
Panelists: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Vaxart, Inc.
  Andrew Allen, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Gritstone Oncology
  Frederic Ors, CEO, IMV, Inc.
  Johan Van Hoof, Global Therapeutic Area Head, IDV Vaccines, Johnson & Johnson
   
Title (2): Spotlight Showcase Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Company Presentation
Date: Monday, September 21st 2020
Time: 14:05 -14:25 Central European Time
Presenter: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Vaxart, Inc.
   
SVB LEERINK: CybeRx Series – Vaccine Forum
Title: Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) - Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 23rd 2020
Time: 2:00 am Eastern Time
Presenters: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO
  Sean Tucker, Ph.D., Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Webcast Links

A link to the webcasts along with a replay of the webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral tablet vaccines designed to generate mucosal and systemic immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and has the potential to provide sterilizing immunity for diseases such as COVID-19. Vaxart believes that a room temperature stable tablet vaccine is easier to distribute, store and administer than injectable vaccines and may provide significantly faster response to a pandemic than injectable vaccines, enabling a greater portion of the population to be protected. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
617.435.6602

Media:
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
GGasaatura@lifescicomms.com
646.970.4688

