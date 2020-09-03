Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Passage Bio to Participate in Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in Citi’s 15th Annual Virtual BioPharma Conference, September 9-10, 2020.

Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel entitled “Disease Modifying Therapies of Neurodegenerative Diseases” on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the panel will be available in the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license eleven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
zofia.mita@sternir.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com

