Copperstate Farms Announces First Harvest After Ten-Acre Greenhouse Retrofit Project

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, announced that it has completed its first harvest after finishing a ten-acre greenhouse buildout and renovation at its cultivation facility in Snowflake, Arizona.



The 435,600 square-foot construction project, designated Greenhouse 3, encompassed best-of-industry technologies and cutting-edge ventilation and climate control systems to support high quality cultivation needs without compromising scalability.

“I want to thank our leadership and engineering teams at the facility for their dedication and perseverance for the successful $10 million capital build-out of Greenhouse 3. COVID-19 created multiple issues and barriers to success which the team has knocked down one-by-one,” stated CEO Pankaj Talwar.

The enhanced production capabilities of Greenhouse 3 will ultimately triple the amount of flower produced and has created the need to hire approximately one hundred new team members to support cultivation, harvest, and processing functions.

“With the potential legalization of adult-use in Arizona this November through the Smart and Safe Proposition 207 Act, Copperstate Farms has been preparing our facilities for an increase in market demands. Our ten-acre renovation and subsequent harvest puts us in an optimal position to provide high quality, sun grown flower to support the demands of an expanded customer base,” said Talwar.

Copperstate Farms is the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass and is the top employer in Snowflake. The company is the largest producer of bulk distillate in the state supplying a third of the Arizona market, and currently has more than 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/872f4bcf-e913-44f7-80ce-95deebaf989a