Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at two investor conferences in September:
Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 10
Time: 9:40 a.m. ET
H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 15
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following each presentation.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.
