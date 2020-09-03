Portuguese Tech Company empowered Triller, TikTok's main rival
Dengun's team helped resolve Triller's technical challenges and months later, it became the world's most downloaded app in 85 countriesFARO, PORTUGAL, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dengun, the Portuguese technology company based in Faro, Algarve, is one of the key players in the success story of the Triller application, which already has 50 million users and has even convinced Donald Trump to create an account on this social network.
Dengun was hired to work on Triller's development in early 2018, when the application had 10 million users, but had problems dealing with user growth.
"Our main challenge was to stabilise the infrastructure, so that it was able to deal with the overload caused by the activity of the application’s users" highlighted Miguel Rocha Fernandes, founder of the company.
Dengun developed a whole new server infrastructure and the work of the Algarvian company has been recognised, having been responsible for managing the project internationally, with a team of 30 people.
"We are proud that on the application's website, Faro was highlighted as one of Triller's international delegations, alongside Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Paris," says Dengun's executive director.
The partnership between Dengun and Triller continued until March this year, when the application received an investment of 100 million US Dollars.
The company helped Triller restructure the server infrastructure and, with this, allowed the number of users supported simultaneously to increase, until they received this funding.
Dengun's work on the application is recognized by Triller’s CEO Mike Lu: "We are proud to have Dengun as a development partner. During our partnership, Dengun proved to be a professional, proactive and skilled team, providing the necessary solutions for the long-term stability of the project. Thanks to Dengun's understanding of our vision, we were able to make this project a success."
Triller is an application for iOS and Android that allows the creation of short videos and is currently the main "rival" of the TikTok app.
In recent weeks, Triller has managed to reach the top spot in the most downloaded applications in 85 countries.
Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, recently created an account on the application, joining Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens and Victoria's Secret models.
Dengun is one of the companies that integrates within the Algarve Tech Hub. This project involves companies and public partners with the aim of promoting the regional creation of an environment that attracts digital nomads and remote workers, whilst promoting the establishment of more intellectual capital in the technology and innovation sectors.
Miguel Rocha Fernandes considers that the Algarve «is an excellent location for technology companies, remote workers and digital nomads».
«The Algarve, in Portugal, has a lot going for it. Not only is it the best “lifestyle” tech hub on the planet, it also benefits from a conveniently located and easily accessible airport and all the necessary infrastructures. Portugal is considered amongst the friendliest countries in the world with many people flocking to this privileged corner of Europe to enjoy their hospitality, an authentic 1000 year old culture and of course, the gorgeous weather. Due to what happened this year, remote working has become the norm worldwide. This makes me wonder… why would anyone work in a place where it rains 300 days a year when they could live and work where there are 300 days of sunshine?», he adds.
