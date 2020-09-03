MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present in the “Novel Antibodies and Protein Therapeutics in Oncology” panel on September 10, 2020 at 10:45 AM ET.

MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present in the “Novel Antibodies and Protein Therapeutics in Oncology” panel on September 10, 2020 at 10:45 AM ET. HC Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference . MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on September 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM ET.

MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on September 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM ET. Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM ET.

Webcasts of each presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###

CONTACTS: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com