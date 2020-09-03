Reata Announces the Presentation of the Pivotal MOXIe Part 2 Study of Omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s Ataxia at the American Academy of Neurology

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the forthcoming presentation of efficacy and safety results from the pivotal MOXIe Part 2 study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s ataxia.



The presentation will take place on September 24, 2020 as part of the 2020 Emerging Science presentations hosted by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). David Lynch, M.D., Ph.D., will present the data. Dr. Lynch is an attending physician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), professor of neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and the principal investigator of the MOXIe study.

The AAN Science Committee selected this as one of 12 late-breaking abstracts, chosen from more than 150 abstracts submitted to the April 2020 AAN meeting, which was converted to a virtual meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the AAN presentation can be found at the AAN Emerging Science webpage: https://www.aan.com/education-and-research/research/2020-aan-science-highlights/ .

Separately, Dr. Lynch will present the results of the MOXIe Part 2 study at the FARA 2020 Biomarker & Clinical Endpoint Meeting, also scheduled for September 24. More information about this meeting and Dr. Lynch’s presentation there can be found at https://curefa.org/pdf/research/Agenda-Biomarker2020-draft.pdf .

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl ("bardoxolone") and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

