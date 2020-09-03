Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 10
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Tuesday, September 21
Time: 4:10 PM Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the events will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com. A replay of each will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, including first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. SNS-510 is in IND-enabling studies and vecabrutinib is completing a Phase 1b trial in patients with advanced B cell malignancies.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:   Par Hyare
Maeve Conneighton   Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Argot Partners   650-266-3784
212-600-1902    

