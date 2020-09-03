Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in upcoming presentations at the following virtual investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 15 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. E.T.

Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. E.T. Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. B.S.T. (11:45 a.m. E.T.)

A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations .

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Director, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Head of Global Corporate Communications

dmoore@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G