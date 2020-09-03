uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, Maria Cantor, senior vice president of investor relations and communications, and Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:



Citi’s 15 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 9 – 10, 2020

A fireside chat with research analyst Shawn Egan will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:50 – 10:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 9th.



Baird’s Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 – 10, 2020

Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 – 10, 2020 (Virtual)

A fireside chat with research analyst Jim Birchenough will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 10th.



H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14 – 15, 2020 (Virtual)

A fireside chat with research analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the morning of Monday, September 14, 2020.



Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 15 – 17, 2020

A fireside chat with analyst Eliana Merle will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Barclays Boston Biotech Bus Trip, September 23 – 25, 2020 (Virtual)

An interactive group meeting with investors, moderated by research analyst Gena Wang will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. ET.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com