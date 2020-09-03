ProQR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Thursday, September 10, 9:50-10:35 AM EST – Ophthalmology Panel





Tuesday, September 15, 1:30-1:50 PM EST – Fireside Chat





Wednesday, September 16, 2:00-2:30 PM EST – Fireside Chat





Tuesday, October 6, 4:15-4:45 PM EST – Fireside Chat

Presentation and webcast details can be found under ‘Events’ in the ‘Investors & Media’ section of the Company’s website (www.proqr.com). Archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our participation in these conferences. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:

Sarah Kiely

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

T: +1 617 599 6228

skiely@proqr.com

or

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

T: +1 617 535 7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

T: +1 646 876 4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com