/EIN News/ -- Sensyne Health announces the UK launch of ‘SENSETM’ - a clinical algorithm engine, created in partnership with Microsoft

‘SENSETM’ provides a real-time decision support service for clinicians across multiple conditions

New agreement signed with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for the first ‘SENSETM’ generated algorithm to be used for COVID-19

Oxford, U.K. 03 September 2020: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company” or the “Group”), the UK Clinical AI company, today announces it has launched its ‘SENSETM’ system in the UK, developed in partnership with Microsoft and its health cloud technology, as part of an existing strategic partnership between the two organisations.

SENSE is a clinical algorithm engine which generates AI algorithms (called SYNEs) for real-time decision support across multiple medical conditions. SYNEs enable clinicians and health systems to input up-to-date information on their patients, which is analysed using machine learning against the SENSE database of millions of patients and then provide reasoned advice to take rapid, informed clinical decisions and improve operational efficiency.

Sensyne has signed its first agreement with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for an algorithm produced by the SENSE system. The algorithm, called SYNE-COVTM, aims to provide more personalised care for patients with COVID-19, integrating data into an existing real-time dashboard allowing clinicians to augment their clinical decisions with near real time risk prediction for three outcomes: risk of ICU admission, the need for mechanical ventilation and in-hospital mortality.

SYNE-COV was co-developed by Sensyne together with critical care clinicians at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital analysing comprehensive real-world evidence data collected in Chelsea & Westminster Hospital A&E.

Other SYNE algorithms for different conditions are currently being developed and will be announced in due course as will further details of the further commercial roll-out of the SENSE system in the UK. Sensyne intends to launch its SENSE system and associated SYNE algorithms in the United States towards the end of the current financial year. The partnership with Microsoft and use of Microsoft’s new health cloud technology will enable SENSE, and the algorithms produced by it, to be deployable globally.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said:

“The SENSE system is a major step forward in unifying different elements of our clinical AI technology together with Microsoft’s health cloud technology to deliver multiple clinical algorithms at scale. We are delighted to announce the first SYNE algorithm from this approach, developed in collaboration with Chelsea & Westminster NHS Foundation Trust, designed and built to help the NHS cope with a potential second wave of COVID-19.”

Robert Hodgkiss, Deputy Chief Executive Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Chelsea and Westminster has a long tradition of innovation. It supports our key purpose to provide high quality care for patients and making the best use of resources. We took major steps forward in our agile working during the COVID-19 pandemic and we are committed to supporting our clinicians to make crucial treatment decisions on the front line. We are proud of the development of this product and its potential for patient benefit.”

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a clinical AI company that works in partnership with the NHS to improve patient care and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines. Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

