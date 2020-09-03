Sports Betting in New Hampshire Expands with Opening of DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester

Retail Sportsbook at South Side Tavern Now Open and Serving Regional Sports Fans with Enhanced Safety and Cleaning

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), the New Hampshire Lottery and South Side Tavern today announced the opening of DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester. The second retail sportsbook location to open in the state, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester, located at 1279 South Willow St. in Manchester, will offer bettors a unique gaming experience at a location that has been voted a top bar and restaurant in the state for three years straight, appearing in the Best of NH Awards category by New Hampshire Magazine.



Located within South Side Tavern’s sports bar, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester has ample betting kiosks, wall-to-wall TVs, and seating for groups large and small. The 40,000-square-foot property located just off Exit 1 on Interstate 293 is a longtime charitable gaming location, and recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation with installation of a new HVAC air filtration system. South Side Tavern has taken a number of precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees and guests are required to wear masks, and employees throughout the day disinfect gaming machines to provide a safe and clean experience.

“We are proud to reveal DraftKings’ latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery – DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester. For the first time in the city, customers will be able to place retail bets on their favorite sports while watching the games in real time,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Our New Hampshire customers continue to get to know the DraftKings brand, which has a reputation for a world-class and intuitive betting experience.”

“Creating delightful and memorable experiences at South Side Tavern has been our pleasure, and we were thrilled to work with DraftKings and the New Hampshire Lottery to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality,” said Alex Anagnost, General Manager, Granite State Poker, the charitable game operator. “We believe the sportsbook will further cement us as a destination location for sports fans in Manchester and the surrounding areas – and we look forward to seeing regular and new faces alike.”

“The New Hampshire Lottery is pleased to work with DraftKings and the South Side Tavern to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “Already one of New Hampshire’s premier destinations for sports fans, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester will play a major role in supporting our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire. The response to mobile sports betting in New Hampshire speaks for itself and expanding to physical sportsbooks represents the next step for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings as we expand this exciting new way to win in the Granite State.”

DraftKings, the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery, launched mobile sports betting in the state on December 30, 2019. The first sports betting retail location, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook, opened on August 12, 2020. A ribbon cutting ceremony at DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester is planned for September 13, 2020.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About New Hampshire Lottery

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire, including an all-time record $106.5 million during fiscal year. For the past 56 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $7 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, paying over $4.7 billion in prizes and other cost of sales in that time.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission, located at 14 Integra Drive in Concord, New Hampshire, currently manages all lottery operations in the state, including instant games, New Hampshire Powerball®, New Hampshire Mega Millions®, Tri-State Megabucks℠, Tri-State Pick3®/Pick4® Daily Numbers games, Gimme 5, Fast Play games, Lucky For Life®, KENO 603℠, and iLottery. The New Hampshire Lottery also regulates charitable gaming, including Bingo, Lucky 7, and Games of Chance, along with simulcast racing, fantasy sports, and sports wagering.

About South Side Tavern

South Side Tavern has served Manchester, New Hampshire for 15 years, providing a casual, upscale dining experience including a top-notch sports bar featuring the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester, and the new Greek restaurant, Filotimo opening September 13. In addition, as a longtime charitable partner of the New Hampshire Lottery, South Side Tavern has multiple entertainment options including Keno, Bingo, Poker, table games, electronic Lucky 7, New Hampshire Lottery tickets along with sports betting. Located at 1279 South Willow Street, just off Interstate 293 Exit 1, the property is open to groups large and small to enjoy sporting events through all seasons.

