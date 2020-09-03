Fan Pass Adds 26 New Artist Registrations in Just 7 Days

/EIN News/ -- Current Pace Would Quadruple Previous 30 Day Artist Sign-ups and Channel Requests

CAMPBELL, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its new artist sign-ups continue to increase, indicating a strong demand for the Fan Pass platform and services.



“It has been only seven days since our last update on artist sign-ups and we have seen quite a ramp-up in demand. As stated previously, we are coming off the July 24, 2020 release of Fan Pass and launched with a total of 16 artists. Per last week’s update on August 27, 2020, Fan Pass announced an increase, having had an additional 34 artist sign-ups following our initial release. Now only one week or seven calendar days from our last announcement, Fan Pass has received an additional 26 artist sign-ups with demand continuing to grow. This explosive path we believe the Company is on is a testament to our team’s motivation to stay socially relevant and deliver our message to the vast community of music artists,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

“The warm reception Fan Pass received from its initial launch artists has continued and is now ramping up, which is exactly what keeps us motivated, focused, and eager to find new and innovative ways of continuing to make our platform a one of a kind offering for the artist community. The feedback we have received as a Company, a Platform, and as a team is greatly appreciated. Thank you all for the continued support. Our next steps include a strong focus on the onboarding of each artist, bringing channels live, and delivering promotional materials designed to convert artist fans and followers to monthly subscribers/content views, event ticket sales, and general e-commerce that generates revenue through merchandise sales and special offerings,” concluded Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com