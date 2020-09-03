Companies In The Global Wearable Injectors Market Are Investing In Mergers And Acquisitions To Strengthen Their Business

Wearable ECG Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Wearable Injectors Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus areas for many companies in the wearable injectors manufacturing market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

For instance, in April 2020, Zealand Pharma - a company that develops therapies for gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases - completed its acquisition of Valeritas, Inc., to expand the product portfolios and capabilities of the company. The acquisition is expected to build Zealand Pharma’s capabilities and to significantly increase its market share, while also expanding the footprint of Zealand Pharma in the US diabetes market. Valeritas, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in the United States. Similarly, in April 2018, United Therapeutics acquired SteadyMed Ltd, a USA-based wearable injector manufacturing company, to expand the company’s profile.

Key players in the global wearable injectors market are Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Valeritas, West Pharmaceutical Services, Sensile Medical AG, Gerresheimer, Dexcom, Consort Medical, United Therapeutics, Bühler Motor GmbH, Debiotech, UNILIFE CORPORATION, and Cellnovo.

The global wearable injectors technology market size is expected to decline from $5.40 billion in 2019 to $5.14 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.65%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global wearable injectors market is then expected to recover and reach $7.53 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.54%.

The rise in the number of diabetic and chronic diseases patients such as cardiovascular diseases and cancers contributed to the growth of the wearable injectors drug delivery market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes, and by 2045, it is estimated that around 700 million adults around the world and 1 in 5 adults who are above 65 are expected to suffer from diabetes. The rise in the number of diabetes and chronic diseases patients increased the demand for the treatment of the diseases, thereby driving the wearable injectors drug delivery market.

The wearable injectors market consists of sales of wearable injectors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture wearable injectors. Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices that adhere to the body while the drug is administered subcutaneously over a preset time duration.

The wearable injectors market is segmented by type into on-body injectors and off-body injectors. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. By application, it is segmented into immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other.

