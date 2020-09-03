Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

New Study On “Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market 2020 Global Market Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global military aerial refueling tanker market anticipated driving due to the development and procurement of cost-effective aerial refueling tankers along with increasing defense expenditure of various countries



Global military aerial refueling tanker market estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2027. The primary factors are the growing demand for land-based strike platforms that can make an uninterrupted flight of a distance ranging from 4,600 miles to 5,700 miles by developed countries. Additionally, the development of unmanned jet tankers and shifting toward a next-generation long-range strike platform is anticipated to fuel the demand for military aerial refueling tankers across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, the high defence budget of developing and developed nations has led to substantial demand for tanker aircraft is further anticipated to boost the global military aerial refueling tanker industry. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the total world military biggest spenders in 2018 were the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, India, and France. Various countries have changed their military organization by adding more long-range combat aircraft to their fleet due to logistical and technological advantages, which are is strengthening the market growth.

For special aircraft such as reconnaissance aircraft and anti-submarine aircraft, aerial refueling aircraft can increase the stagnation time of combat aircraft, thereby reducing the number of aircraft dispatches and completing the corresponding combat tasks more efficiently. In addition to making up the voyage, refueling in the air can also increase the effective load of combat aircraft. Furthermore, the emergence of a smart drogue system has gained prominence due to its active buffer. It leads to a considerable reduction in its movement along with uninterrupted refueling even in harsh situations such as intense turbulence and rough air. These factors expected to witness the remarkable growth of the market.

Aerial Refuelling Technologies Overview in the Global Military Aerial Refuelling Tanker Market

Based on aerial refueling technologies, the global military aerial refueling tanker market bifurcates into Probe and Drogue, and boom-and-receptacle. The Probe and Drogue segment likely to lead the market by 2027, as these systems contain refueling hose, a hose-end coupling, and a drogue and its operational flexibility and ease of use among the naval forces in many countries.

Component Overview in the Global Military Aerial Refuelling Tanker market

Based on component, the global military aerial refueling tanker market classified into refueling pods, refueling probes, drogues, hoses, and boom. The drogues segment witnessed the largest market share in 2019 and will dominate by 2027. It is owing to drogues extensively used by manufacturers in military helicopters.

Distribution Channel Overview in the Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market

Based on the distribution channel, the global military aerial refueling tanker market classified into OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM segment projected to lead the market by 2027. It is due to the new military aircraft already installed aerial refueling tanker for refueling procedures.

Regional Overview in the Global Military Aerial Refuelling Tanker Market

By geography, the Global Military Aerial Refuelling Tanker Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a higher market share in 2019 and will continue its dominance by 2027. It is attributable to strategic move by the USA towards the development of long-range strike platforms owing to the changing nature of warfare and the presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers in the region.

Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, Eaton Corporation Plc, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., Rostec State Corp, and the Boeing Co. are the key players in the global military aerial refueling tanker market.

