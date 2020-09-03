Coronavirus - Equatorial Guinea: Donation of Medical Equipment and Oxygen Supplies for COVID-19 response

The Health Minister of Equatorial Guinea Hon. Diosdado V. Nsue Milang received from World Health Organization (WHO) a donation of medical equipment & oxygen supplies to support the national COVID-19 response as cases continue to decline in the country.
