/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on '5G + AR, a New Success Story for Apple and WIMI Hologram Cloud'. Apple has become the first company in the world with a market value of more than $2 trillion. Some experts said that Apple's path to $3 trillion is now clear. It is to seize 5G and health. Moreover, they believe that apple's current path is in line with the general direction of future world development, especially in the areas of health, 5G, and AR.



According to Gene Munster, an analyst at a US venture capital firm called Loup Ventures, the importance of AR and health-related technologies will increase. Meanwhile, he believes that Apple has already deployed in these areas in advance and is ready to use its strengths for development. Munster thinks AR devices are likely to become the next main computing platform, just like mobile phones and computers today, and he expects Apple's AR glasses to be released around 2022.

Besides Apple and Google, many giants such as Microsoft, Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba, have all deployed in AR hardware and software, algorithms, engines, and other aspects. According to the report of Goldman Sachs Group, AR hardware and software will continue their explosive growth over the next ten years. By 2020, the AR market (retail, AR hardware, e-commerce, movies/TV series, games, etc.) will reach $120 billion. By 2025, the market will reach $182 billion, of which $110 billion in hardware revenue and $72 billion in software revenue.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, one of the leading holographic cloud integrated technology solution providers in China, provides the holographic visual AI synthesis and holographic AR presentation, holographic interactive software development, advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and many other aspects of holographic AR technology. WIMI's business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

According to the prospectus, with the changes in the bandwidth conditions of the 5G holographic communication network, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. Meanwhile, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in some areas, such as holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI's plan is based on the holographic AI face recognition technology and the holographic AI face change technology as the core technology, with multiple technologically innovative systems to support the holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership, and create an ecological business model. At present, WIMI's holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is also being constantly upgraded, hoping to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. The goal of WIMI is to establish a commercial ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology.

As a leading holographic augmented reality application platform in China, WIMI has huge market potential in the AR value chain. With cutting-edge technical capabilities, high-quality user experience, and an experienced management team, we have built a comprehensive and diversified content library among holographic AR solution providers, and it is expected to grow continuously in the coming years.

The commercial use of 5G brings faster network speeds, lower latency, and more opportunities in various industries. Meanwhile, it also pushes the valuation of the AR industry to a new height. In people's expectations, AR is a brand-new interactive means that changes the way of expression in traditional industries, and all this has just begun.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com