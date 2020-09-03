MPD Officer Discharged Service Weapon: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer who discharged their service weapon on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:25 pm, members of the Seventh District heard multiple sounds of gunshots at the listed location. While canvassing for the gunshots, officers approached a group of individuals in a nearby parking lot. As officers approached, an adult male in the group displayed a firearm and then began to run towards Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Officers pursued him on foot. An officer who was responding in his vehicle to the location to assist was confronted by the armed man outside of the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The officer discharged his weapon at the armed man. The gunshots did not strike the individual, who was then taken into custody.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 30 year-old Otha Williams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving/ Possessing Firearm Having Serial Number Obliterated, and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Officers on scene activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and can be seen in the photo below:

###