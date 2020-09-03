Staffing Agency Software Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Staffing Agency Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Staffing Agency Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Staffing Agency Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Staffing Agency Software market. This report focused on Staffing Agency Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Staffing Agency Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Third-party recruitment firms use staffing agency software to manage both the candidate and client sides of the hiring process. The software is good for recruiting both permanent placements and contract workers.

Staffing management software is a combination of an applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting CRM (customer relationship management) system. The ATS portion lets you manage candidates and their information throughout the recruiting process. The CRM portion helps you maintain relationships with your clients and candidates.

USA is the largest countries of Staffing Agency Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 48.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 27.6%, 4.8%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Staffing Agency Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Staffing Agency Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Staffing Agency Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 345.9 million in 2019. The market size of Staffing Agency Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Staffing Agency Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Staffing Agency Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Staffing Agency Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Staffing Agency Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Zoho Recruit

Bullhorn

Avionté

JobAdder

PCRecruiter

AkkenCloud

JobDiva

BrightMove

Crelate Talent

Vincere

Talentnow

TrackerRMS

Safe Computing

Eploy

Staffing Agency Software Breakdown Data by Type

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Staffing Agency Software Breakdown Data by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

