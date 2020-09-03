Luxury Hotels Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Luxury Hotels Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Hotels Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Hotels Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Luxury Hotels market. This report focused on Luxury Hotels market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Luxury Hotels Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Luxury Hotels market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Luxury Hotels industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Luxury Hotels YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 194500 million in 2019. The market size of Luxury Hotels will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Luxury Hotels market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Luxury Hotels market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Hotels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Luxury Hotels market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Luxury Hotels Breakdown Data by Type

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Luxury Hotels Breakdown Data by Application

Room

F&B

SPA

Other

