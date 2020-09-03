Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market. This report focused on Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Semtech Corporation

AT&T Inc

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Actility

Ingenu

Loriot

Waviot

Link Labs Inc

Weightless Sig

SIGFOX

Senet Inc

Ubiik

Low-power WAN (LPWAN) is a wireless wide area network technology that interconnects low-bandwidth, battery-powered devices with low bit rates over long ranges.

Internet of Things (IoT), the next wave of revolution, absolutely relies on communication technologies, using a combination of connections that is either human-to-device or machine-to-machine. Because IoT products are anticipated to be mass distributed on the scale of billions in order to achieve feasibility of mass production and economies of scale, an appropriate communication technology must be used to accommodate future connectivity capacity without overwhelming it.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 982.9 million in 2019. The market size of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Breakdown Data by Type

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Breakdown Data by Application

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

