Freight Brokerage Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Freight Brokerage Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Freight Brokerage Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Freight Brokerage Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Brokerage Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Freight Brokerage market. This report focused on Freight Brokerage market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Freight Brokerage Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5266806-covid-19-impact-on-global-freight-brokerage-market

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

The leading manufactures mainly are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express and Hub Group. C.H. Robinson is the largest company; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2017.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Freight Brokerage market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Freight Brokerage industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Freight Brokerage YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 56880 million in 2019. The market size of Freight Brokerage will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Freight Brokerage market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Freight Brokerage market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Freight Brokerage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Freight Brokerage market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Freight Brokerage Breakdown Data by Type

Truckload

LTL

Other

Freight Brokerage Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5266806-covid-19-impact-on-global-freight-brokerage-market

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)