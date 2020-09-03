Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,323 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Sudan: United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) hands over COVID-19 Critical Care Center in Yambio

As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response, UNMISS and development partners recently rehabilitated and handed over 16 rooms to local authorities in Yambio, Western Equatoria.

A joint public health initiative with the State COVID-19 Task Force, the refurbished facility is designed to be a fully equipped isolation facility for residents and displaced persons who may contract the virus.

Additionally, the mission handed over a 50KVA generator, 20 beds and mattresses, 120 bed linens and a water tank with a capacity of 5000 litres.

“These efforts from UNMISS aim at enabling a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We hope that this facility will help in mitigating the impact of the pandemic here,” said Stella Abayomi, Acting Head of Field Office, UNMISS Western Equatoria, as she addressed those gathered for the official handover ceremony. “I am sure local authorities will make the best use of the isolation centre,” she added.

The handover was officiated by General Alfred Futuyo, Governor, Western Equatoria, who expressed his appreciation for the peacekeeping mission and reaffirmed his commitment to protect the facility. He also called on the partners to extend their help to the Yambio Civil Hospital. “I will see to it that this facility does not close down. We are going to maintain it and protect this place security-wise. Furthermore, I started renovations at the Yambio Civil Hospital and I want to urge all our national and international partners - UNMISS, businesspeople and all other stakeholders - to extend a helping hand to local authorities in making this endeavor a success. As Governor, I pledge my commitment to ensuring healthcare for all community members,” stated General Futuyo.

Additionally, Stella Aya, Acting Coordinator, World Health Organization, highlighted the need to work as partners and shoulder collective responsibility during the ongoing pandemic. “The threat from coronavirus is real for all of us and it is our duty to work together to fight it, raise awareness on preventative measures among community members and make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Ms. Aya.

As of 26 August 2020, a total of 2,515 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Sudan and 47 deaths reported. Most patients diagnosed have been asymptomatic. In Western Equatoria specifically, 164 alerts have been investigated of which 5 are confirmed cases. There have been no deaths here so far.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Sudan: United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) hands over COVID-19 Critical Care Center in Yambio

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.