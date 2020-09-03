Clinical Nutrition Market 2020 Key players, Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Clinical Nutrition -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Global clinical nutrition Market was valued at US$ 43.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 59.84 billion by 2026 displaying elevated CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Clinical nutrition refers to the study of nutrients that are necessary for a body to function. Clinical nutrition products assist in improving the overall digestive process including digestion, metabolisms, absorption, transportation, storage and discharge from human body. Clinical nutrition is an outcome of the integration of medicine and nutrition. The clinical nutrition is broadly bifurcated into infant, enteral and parenteral nutrition products.

Overall sales of clinical nutrition products are rising with an aging population as well as rising incidence of illnesses and conditions that require clinical nutrition. Growth of population in certain regions and countries is decelerating whereas population aging is accelerating. Globally, there were 703 million older persons aged 65 or over in 2019. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia is home to the largest number of the world’s older population constituting 260 million, followed by Europe and Northern America. Over the next three decades, the global number of older persons is projected to more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion by 2050. Market growth is further attributed to declining fertility rates, improving health standards and increasing health expenditure and rise in the count of children suffering from malnutrition. However, lack of awareness regarding clinical nutrition and stringent government regulations as some of the restricting factors hampering the potential of global clinical nutrition market.

Competitive Landscape-Top 15 Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare, Perrigo, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer, Nestle, Ajinomoto, Co. Inc., Abbott, Danone, Glanbia, Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Nutricia North America, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, H. J. Heinz Company are some of the prominent players operating in the Global clinical nutrition market industry. North America is anticipated to show the maximum growth. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

“Amongst product type, Infant Nutrition dominated the market in 2019, generating revenue of US$ 23.07 billion”

Based on product Type, the market is fragmented into infant, enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. Infant Nutrition segment occupied the maximum share in Global clinical nutrition market. Adequate nutrition during infancy is essential for lifelong health and wellbeing. Enteral Nutrition segment is expected to witness CAGR growth of 3.8% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

“Amongst Infant nutrition, Milk Based products are projected to be the largest market throughout the forecast period”

Global infant nutrition market is bifurcated into milk-based, soy-based and specialized. In 2019, Milk Based Infant nutrition products dominated the market, with 55.9% share. Milk Based Infant nutrition products are altered to resemble breast milk. The formula is designed in order to make it easier to digest and with right amount of nutrients.

“Standard Fiber Containing Enteral nutrition product dominated the Enteral nutrition segment market in 2019”

Enteral nutrition segment is further bifurcated into standard fiber containing, elemental and specialized. In 2019, Standard Fiber Containing segment held the lead share. Enteral nutrition is preferred route for the nutritional support of critically ill patients under intensive care. Fiber use essentially used in patients suffering from diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal distension, gastric residual volume, vomiting and constipation.

“Amino Acid Parenteral nutrition product dominated the Parenteral nutrition segment market in 2019”

Parenteral nutrition segment is further fragmented into amino acid, dextrose, fats and additives. Amino Acid occupied the maximum share of 52.7% in 2019. Parenteral nutrition solutions are composed of mixed amino acid products providing essential amino acids along with nonessential amino acids in varying composition.

“Adult population were the largest consumer of Clinical Nutritional products globally”

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into pediatric, adult and Baby Boomers. Adult population segment dominated the market with 65.58% share however, baby boomer segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Clinical nutrition is prescribed to the adults suffering from several disorders such as gastrointestinal diseases, diarrhea and to support cell, organ and skeletal, cardiac and respiratory muscle functions, and wound healing.

“Amongst Distribution channel, Drug store was the most preferred sales channel for Clinical Nutrition”

Based on the Distribution channel, the global clinical nutrition market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, drug store and online channel. Sales of clinical nutrition through Drug store generated revenue of US$ 16.67 billion in 2019. However, online sales channel is expected to witness highest CAGR growth of 6.1% during the forecast period.

“Asia-Pacific represents as one of the largest markets of Global clinical nutrition market.”

For a deep dive analysis of the clinical nutrition market, detailed analysis was conducted for major regions/countries including North America (the U.S, Canada and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, due to the factors such as rising health awareness and increasing geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to generate revenue of US$ 26.54 billion by 2026.

