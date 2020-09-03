Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notification on September 2, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has slightly decreased its interest in the Company and on September 1, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying
issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedii: 		Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/09/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/09/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		 % of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B2)		 Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached		 4.97% 0.65% 5.62% 11,520,860
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)		 5.22% 0.36% 5.58%  

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15   572,648   4.97%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 572,648 4.97%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending     42,000 0.36%  
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 42,000 0.36%  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion
Period xi 		Physical or
cash
settlementxii 		Number of
voting rights 		% of voting rights
CFD     Cash 32,901 0.28%  
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 32,901 0.28%  
 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 		 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
See Attachment      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
 
Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
 

 

Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 2 September, 2020

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
       


For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Maurice Mason Tel: +44 759 078 1139
   
WH Ireland Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford  
   
Blytheweigh Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray  
   
3PPB  
Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Primary Logo

