Sequana Medical announces H1 2020 results and provides business update

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the “Company” or “Sequana Medical”), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces its business highlights and financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2020 and its outlook for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Sequana Medical, commented: “We have continued to make good progress towards key milestones in our two areas of strategic focus, liver disease / NASH in North America and heart failure in North America and Europe, despite the impact of COVID-19. Our POSEIDON pivotal study and RED DESERT repeated dose proof-of-concept study have both resumed and interim results are expected in H1 2021 and Q4 2020 respectively. Whilst not a core strategic focus, we are pleased to see the strong increase in European alfapump® revenue compared to the same period last year, underlining the patient need and demonstrating the positive impact of our targeted commercial strategy.

“Since the start of this year, we have successfully secured additional funding that extends our cash runway into H2 2021. This enables us to reach key value inflection points and execute on our strategy of bringing the alfapump to more patients in two significant areas of medical need.”

H1 2020 Operational Highlights

POSEIDON (North American pivotal study of the alfa pump in recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis) – despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, implants and patient enrolment have resumed in Canada; although U.S. sites continue to screen for patients, restrictions on travel and non-essential hospital visits and procedures have prevented the resumption of implants and enrolment in this region. Assuming such restrictions are lifted in Q4 2020, enrolment is expected to be completed in Q1 2021 with interim results in H1 2021 and primary endpoint read-out in Q1 2022.

European alfa pump studies: TOPMOST (European registry study in cirrhosis patients implanted with the alfa pump for the management of refractory liver ascites) continues to enroll patients and the first patient has been enrolled in the Step Counter study (registry to measure the impact of the alfa pump on activity, stress and sleep quality using fitness loggers in patients with refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis). ProMAS (prospective study of efficacy and clinical impact of the alfa pump in patients with malignant ascites) has been delayed to enable focus of operational and financial resources on the POSEIDON and RED DESERT studies; timing for conducting the ProMAS study will be reviewed at a later stage.

Publication of positive results from MOSAIC (North American feasibility study of the alfa pump in recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis) in leading peer-reviewed journal Liver Transplantation.

Further refined the focus of European commercial activities for the alfapump on Germany and France, as part of the Company’s focused strategy and continued market penetration in these territories.

H1 2020 Financial Highlights

Raised €19.0 million in a successful private equity placement via an accelerated book building offering from existing investors and new experienced life sciences investors and industry experts.

Total liquidity position of €14.9 million at the end of June 2020 compared to €5.6 million at the end of 2019.

Post Period Events

Repayment of the Bootstrap loan for a total consideration of €3.2 million.

Entered into subordinated loan agreements with several shareholders (including PMV/z-Leningen) for an aggregate principal amount of €7.3 million, of which €1.4 million can be converted by the lenders into new shares of the Company in the event of a future equity financing or sale of the Company. This funding extends the Company’s cash runway into H2 2021.

Outlook for the Remainder of 2020 and beyond

Assuming that U.S. implants can resume in Q4 2020, and subject to no further COVID-19-related delays, the Company expects to complete enrolment in the POSEIDON study in Q1 2021 and report interim results in H1 2021 with primary endpoint read-out in Q1 2022. The POSEIDON study aims to support the approval of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada, with an FDA submission expected in H1 2022.

The Company expects to report interim results from the RED DESERT study in Q4 2020 and top-line results in H1 2021. The RED DESERT interim results are intended to support the discussions with the U.S. FDA to reach agreement on the plans for a U.S. feasibility study of the alfapump DSR in patients with volume overload due to heart failure, which is expected to start in H2 2021. Sequana Medical plans to hold a key opinion leader (KOL) event on the alfapump DSR programme in Q4 2020 and will communicate more details nearer the time.

Financial review – Six months ended 30 June 2020

in Thousand Euros HY 2020 HY 2019 Variance Revenue 595 413 44% Cost of goods sold (126) (86) +46% Gross margin 469 327 +43% Sales & Marketing (1,373) (1,306) +5% Clinical (3,138) (1,451) +116% Quality & Regulatory (1,023) (930) +10% Supply Chain (806) (368) +119% Engineering (771) (534) +44% General & Administration (2,313) (2,582) -10% Other income 27 6 N.M. Total operating expenses (9,397) (7,166) +31% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)1 (8,928) (6,838) +31% Finance income 47 13 N.M. Finance cost (570) (471) +21% Total net finance expense (523) (458) +14% Income tax expense (103) (7) N.M. Net loss for the period (9,554) (7,303) +31% Basic Loss Per Share (0.62) (0.61) +2% Cash position* at 30 June 14,882 12,877 +16%

N.M.: Not Meaningful (percentage greater than 150%)

* Cash position only includes highly liquid cash and cash equivalents.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Revenue

Revenue (€0.59 million) increased +44% compared to the same period last year (€0.41 million) as a result of growth in Germany and France.

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold (€0.13 million) increased +46% compared to the same period last year (€0.09 million) in line with the increase in revenue.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased to €9.40 million (HY 2019: €7.17 million).

Sales and marketing expenses (€1.37 million) remained relatively at a similar level compared to the same period last year (€1.31 million).

Clinical expenses more than doubled from €1.45 million to €3.14 million mainly as a result of higher costs related to the North American pivotal study of the alfapump (POSEIDON) and the repeated dose proof-of-concept study of the alfapump DSR (RED DESERT).

Quality and regulatory expenses increased from €0.93 million to €1.02 million, mainly driven by costs linked to external advice for the POSEIDON study and the preparations for the new Medical Devices Regulation (Regulation 2017/745).

Supply chain expenses increased to €0.81 million (HY 2019: €0.37 million) in line with the increase in both revenue and clinical expenses.

Engineering expenses increased from €0.53 million to €0.77 million largely driven by the preparation for the commercial marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada.

General and administration expenses decreased from €2.58 million to €2.31 million mainly due to the costs related to the IPO in H1 2019 offset by higher public company costs and the costs related to the accelerated book building in H1 2020.

EBIT2

As a result of the above, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) evolved from a loss of €6.84 million in 2019 to a loss of €8.93 million in 2020.

Total net finance expenses

Net finance cost (€0.46 million) remained at a similar level to the same period last year (€0.52 million) and consists mainly of interest expenses related to the Bootstrap loan.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased from €0.01 million in 2019 to €0.10 million in 2020. These expenses largely reflect taxes payable in Switzerland.

Net loss for the period

As a result of the above, the net loss increased from €7.30 million in HY 2019 to €9.55 million in HY 2020.

Basic losses per share (LPS)

Basic losses per share remained at a similar level for HY2020 (€0.62) compared to (€0.61) HY 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Net debt

Net debt3 at 30 June 2020 improved by €9.12 million, resulting in a positive net cash position of €11.48 million compared to €2.36 million at 31 December 2019, mainly as a result of the proceeds from the January 2020 Equity Placement.

Working Capital

Working capital4 at 30 June 2020 improved by €0.45 million compared to 31 December 2019, mainly as a result of a decrease in inventories and an increase in accrued liabilities.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Net cash outflow from operating activities was €9.24 million in HY 2020 compared to a net cash outflow of €12.19 million in HY 2019. The difference mainly relates to a decrease in cash relating to working capital primarily due to the decrease in trade and other payables related to the IPO in 2019, partially offset by a general increase in the net loss.

Cash flow from investing activities resulted in a net outflow of €0.03 million in HY 2020 compared to a net outflow of €0.14 million in HY 2019.

Cash flow from financing activities resulted in a net inflow of €18.67 million in HY 2020, mainly as a result of the proceeds from the private equity placement in January 2020, compared to a net inflow of €23.88 million in HY 2019, as a result of the IPO proceeds.

The Company ended the period with a total liquidity position of €14.89 million (2019: €12.88 million).

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump platform for the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a fast growing complication of advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) related cirrhosis and a common complication in heart failure. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical’s alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

In the U.S., the company’s key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA. The North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) in recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis is currently underway, and is intended to support a commercial marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 800 alfapump systems have been implanted to date. Building on its proven alfapump platform, Sequana Medical is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough, proprietary approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. Clinical proof-of-concept was achieved in a first-in-human single dose DSR study and a repeated dose alfapump DSR study (RED DESERT) in heart failure patients is currently underway.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump® system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. The DSR therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump® system in Europe.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Financial information

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the EU. The financial information included in the press release is an extract from the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise) Half Year ended 30 June 2020 2019 Revenue 595 413 Cost of goods sold (126) (86) Gross margin 469 327 Sales & Marketing (1,373) (1,306) Clinical (3,138) (1,451) Quality & Regulatory (1,023) (930) Supply Chain (806) (368) Engineering (771) (534) General & Administration (2,313) (2,582) Other income 27 6 Total operating expenses (9,397) (7,166) Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)5 (8,928) (6,838) Finance income 47 13 Finance cost (570) (471) Total net finance expense (523) (458) Income tax expense (103) (7) Net loss for the period (9,554) (7,303) Basic losses per share (in Euro) (0.62) (0.61)





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise) Half Year ended 30 June 2020 2019 Net loss for the period (9,554) (7,303) Components of other comprehensive income (OCI)

items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - 218 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustments 78 (9) Total other comprehensive income/(loss)-net of tax 78 209 Total comprehensive income (9,476) (7,094) Attributable to Sequana Medical shareholders (9,476) (7,094)





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in Thousand Euros As at period ended 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 702 765 Laboratory 66 71 Information Technology 159 159 R&D tools 2 4 Right-of-use assets 458 510 Other tangible fixed assets 16 21 Assets under construction - - Financial Assets 64 63 Financial assets – rental deposits 64 63 Total non-current assets 765 829 Trade receivables 131 118 Other receivables 1,144 1,220 Inventory 1,384 1,598 Cash and cash equivalents 14,882 5,586 Total current assets 17,540 8,522 Total assets 18,306 9,350 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 1,635 1,307 Share premium 119,333 100,661 Reserves (2,423) (1,652) Loss brought forward (109,528) (99,974) Cumulative translation adjustment 506 584 Total equity 9,523 926 Long term financial debts - 2,261 Long term lease debts 221 305 Retirement benefit obligation 554 544 Total non-current liabilities 774 3,110 Short term financial debts 2,946 459 Short term lease debts 234 199 Trade payables 2,405 2,476 Other payables 1,217 1,269 Accrued liabilities 1,206 910 Total current liabilities 8,008 5,315 Total equity and liabilities 18,306 9,350







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in Thousand Euros Half Year ended 30 June 2020 2019 Net loss for the period (9,554) (7,303) Income tax expense 103 7 Financial result 390 42 Depreciation 145 111 Change in defined benefit plan - (91) Share-based compensation 69 248 Changes in trade and other receivables 63 (631) Changes in inventories 214 (284) Changes in trade and other payables/provisions (667) (4,281) Taxes paid (6) (7) Cash flow used in operating activities (9,244) (12,189) Investments in tangible fixed assets (26) (138) Investments in financial assets - - Cash flow used in investing activities (26) (138) Proceeds from capital increase 19,000 26,165 (Repayments)/Proceeds from leasing debts (131) (Repayments)/Proceeds from financial debts - 1,375 Interest paid (194) (912) Cash flow from financing activities 18,675 23,878 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,405 11,551 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,586 1,318 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (110) 9 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 14,882 12,877







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

in Thousand Euros Share capital Other equity Share premium Reserves Loss brought forward Currency translation differences Total shareholder equity Balance at 31 December 2018 888 184 64,963 (452) (85,003) 659 (18,760) Change in accounting policy 7 7 Restated total equity at 1 January 2019 888 184 64,963 (452) (84,997) 659 (18,753) Net loss for the period (7,303) (7,303) Other comprehensive income 218 9 227 Capital increase IPO (convertible loans) 84 8,533 8,617 Capital increase IPO (contribution in cash) 319 25,846 26,165 Capital increase IPO (contribution in kind) 16 1,319 1,335 Transaction costs for equity instruments (1,799) (1,799) Conversion rights on convertible loans (184) (184) Share-based compensation 248 248 Balance at 30 June 2019 1,307 - 100,661 (1,784) (92,300) 668 8,552 Balance at 31 December 2019 1,307 - 100,661 (1,652) (99,974) 584 926 Net loss for the period (9,554) (9,554) Other comprehensive income (78) (78) January 2020 Equity Placement 328 - 18,672 19,000 Transaction costs for equity instruments (840) (840) Share-based compensation 69 69 Balance at 30 June 2020 1,635 - 119,333 (2,423) (109,528) 506 9,523





